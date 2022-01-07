//VECA senior wins Georgia Military State Service Scholarship

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Early College Academy senior, Myracle Washington, earned $47,000 to attend Georgia Military College.

Caption: Myracle Washington, Valdosta Early College Academy senior, receives $47,000 Military State Service scholarship to attend Georgia Military College.

To win the scholarship, Myracle wrote a stellar essay explaining why she is a good candidate for the school. As a young scholar, Myracle’s hard work and tenacity have consistently exceeded expectations.

She reflects, “I was introduced to the Georgia Military College scholarship through my recruiter, and I am beyond thankful for her! I knew I was eligible to receive it, so I sent all of the required documents and wrote my essay and received the scholarship. With this scholarship, I plan to take advantage of this opportunity and strive at Georgia Military College!”

Way to go, Myracle! We can’t wait to see the great things your future holds!