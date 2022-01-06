//VECA receives donation from COUNTRY Financial

Share with friends











COUNTRY Financial selected VECA to recognize through their Operation Helping Heroes Program.

COUNTRY Financial representative, Ford Bowen, along with Troy Stanford and Paxton Joiner presented VECA with a $1,500 check earlier this semester.

“Operation Helping Heroes Program supports the first responders and healthcare workers in our communities. In 2020, COUNTRY reps pledge to donate $3 million to our local heroes,” according to information found at www.countryfinancial.com.

Principal of VECA, Dr. Johnnie Marshall said, “Thank you so much for honoring our VECA faculty and staff. Your thoughtfulness and act of kindness is greatly appreciated.”