//Local school ranked #1 Best Elementary Schools in Lowndes County

The Lowndes County Schools System announced a local school has ranked #1 Best Elementary Schools in Lowndes County.

Release:

According to a Lowndes County Schools System Facebook post, the U.S. News and World Report recently ranked the Best Elementary Schools for 2022 public schools. Clyattville Elementary was ranked #1 elementary school in Lowndes County, also ranking #170 school out of over 1,300 elementary schools in Georgia.

