//18-year-old arrested for Valdosta murder

An 18-year-old Lowndes resident has been arrested for a shooting in Valdosta that left one dead.

Release:

Victim: Frederick Gillard III, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident

Offender: Reco Jones, Jr., 18 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On January 5, 2022, at approximately 7:37 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2400 block of University Drive after numerous calls were received by E911 about a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and found Frederick Gillard III, with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers immediately began to render aid to Gillard until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital. Gillard was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct an investigation. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gillard was inside of the residence, along with a 35-year-old female and three children, ages 1, 12, and 17-years-of-age, when the offender shot into the residence multiple times. Gillard was struck by one of the bullets.

Detectives received information that Reco Jones, Jr., was possibly involved in the shooting. At approximately 11:45 pm, detectives, with the assistance of the Hahira Police Department, found Jones at his residence. Evidence collected at the scene and at Jones’ residence, connected him to the shooting. Jones was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Lowndes County Jail and he is being charged with:

· Murder-felony;

· 7 counts of aggravated assault-felony;

· 5 counts of cruelty to children in the third degree-misdemeanor; and

· Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Gillard’s family during this time. I am thankful for the assistance and dedicated work by the Hahira Police Department and our department to ensure that this dangerous individual was apprehended quickly and safely. His careless and reckless actions of shooting into an occupied house show that he has no regard for human life”. Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.