//Rainwater Conference Center appoints new Executive Chef

Release:

Visit Valdosta has appointed Charlie James Jr. as the new Executive Chef of the Rainwater Conference Center.

James has more than 30 years of culinary experience at conference centers, resorts and casinos across the United States, including recent stints as the Demi Chef at MResort in Las Vegas and the Executive Chef of Restaurants at Harrah’s New Orleans. He will oversee the banquet and event catering at the center, the go-to gathering place for celebrations, educational seminars and business development events in South

Georgia.

James’ extensive experience and emphasis on impeccable customer service and innovative menus made him the perfect fit for the center’s top culinary role, according to Visit Valdosta Executive Director David DiSalvo.

“We’re thrilled to have James join our team and take our culinary offerings at the Rainwater Conference Center to the next level,” DiSalvo said. “James embodies the passion for service excellence that we strive for, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him bring his talents to South Georgia’s premier event space.”

About Visit Valdosta:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Co. Conference Center & Tourism Authority increases the economic strength of Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Lake Park, Hahira, Remerton and Dasher by promoting the area as a choice destination.