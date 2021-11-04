//Valdosta resident dies after being hit by a car

Share with friends











Release:

Deceased: Winston Williams, Black Male; 62 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 2, 2021, at around 7:45 pm, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of East Hill Avenue and South Barack Obama Boulevard when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Through investigation officers determined that Winston Williams, stepped off of a curb and was struck while in the roadway at the above intersection by a blue in color 2010 Mercedes Benz car. The driver stopped after striking Williams and remained at the scene. Valdosta Police Officers and the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the accident scene. Williams was transported to South Georgia Medical Center by EMS. The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit and the Crime Scene Unit from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory also responded to the accident scene. Several hours after the accident, Williams succumbed to his injuries.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this accident and no charges have been filed.