//Lowndes presenting Farmer of the Year Awards, nominations open now

Share with friends











Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and the Lowndes County Extension Office are partnering to present the 2021 Farmer of the Year Awards and Farmer Appreciation Breakfast featuring keynote speaker Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black on Thursday, December 9 at 7:30am at the Lowndes County Civic Center (Highway 84 East, Valdosta). An award will be given to the Large Farmer of the Year and to the Small Farmer of the Year. Farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties are eligible to apply.

Caption: The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and the Lowndes County Extension Office are partnering to present the 2021 Farmer of the Year Awards and Farmer Appreciation Breakfast.

Submissions for Farmer of the Year are due by 5pm on Friday, November 19. To nominate visit: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=bFmZAeIb4EmrQFXOsp5W6AnbZDLRGpRPkcnQmORnImFUMEpLOU1ENjNPREpBNlpBU1dVMEhCMk40Vy4u&fbclid=IwAR3LQYYcfBx56Os9ReRE5JCukigj91YwpT7Y5IaloxpUNgK3QiKkYHqAX4U