//LHS graduation rate surpasses state average

Photo: 2021 Lowndes High School graduates celebrate their achievement.

Release:

Lowndes High School’s Class of 2021 graduation rate is reported as 92.4%, surpassing the state average of 83.7%.

Despite the challenges COVID-19 brought to this cohort, this is the fifth consecutive year that Lowndes High School’s graduation rate has exceeded 90%.

A school’s graduation rate measures the percentage of students graduating from high school with a regular diploma in four years. Students with minimal outstanding credits towards earning a high school diploma may be allowed to return as a 5th Year Student to complete the diploma requirements.

“Educators, parents, and students worked together last year to overcome the obstacles and challenges presented by the pandemic, and our graduation rate is to be celebrated by everyone,” shared Principal, LeAnne McCall. “It truly reflects the dedication of the faculty and staff of Lowndes High School as well as that of the entire school system. The Class of 2021 is to be commended for their success, and we wish them well as part of the #OneLowndes family!”

In 2021, with an enrollment of approximately 3,000 students, Lowndes High School was one of the ten largest high schools in Georgia. Of these ten schools, LHS achieved the fourth-highest graduation rate.

“Graduation is the culmination of multiple years of hard work, overcoming obstacles, and showing resilience in working towards this accomplishment. Congratulations to the Class of 2020 for attaining this milestone,” said Superintendent Wes Taylor.