//19 year old Valdosta man arrested for shooting murder

Release:

Victim: Jordan Coffee, African American male, 21 years of age, from Jennings, FL

Arrested: Jaylon Smith, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta Resident

On October 16, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area of the 2100 block of Bemiss Road, after E911 received several reports of numerous gunshots being heard in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims who had been shot.

The first victim, a 21-year-old male, identified as Jordan Coffee, was found deceased in his vehicle. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, identified as Jaylon Smith, was found in the vicinity and had gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. Officers immediately began to render first aid to Smith, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Through investigation and evidence collected at the scene, detectives identified Jaylon Smith as an offender in this case. On October 20, 2021, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Smith for:

Felony murder; and

Aggravated Assault.

On October 20, 2021, at approximately 5:30 pm., detectives and a transport unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Smith as he was released from the hospital. Smith was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

“I am proud of the hard work that our detectives and crime scene personnel have done on this case and continue to do. Detectives are continuing to identify other people involved in this incident and more arrests will occur. We are continuing to see too many senseless tragedies that are affecting too many young lives.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.