//Wiregrass announces Shannon McConico as Vice President for Enrollment Management

Share with friends











Photo: Shannon McConico has been named Vice President of Enrollment Management for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

Release:

Valdosta, GA. Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements announces the promotion of Shannon McConico to Vice President for Enrollment Management for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. McConico’s most recent position with the college was Dean of Enrollment Management. Other positions she has held with Wiregrass, Valdosta Technical College, and Chattahoochee Technical College include Executive Registrar, Director of Curriculum, WIA Assistant, Student Activities Coordinator, and Financial Aid Technician.

Shannon has a Bachelor of Science in Management and Human Resources from Park University, a Master of Science in Education with a concentration in Enrollment Management from Capella University, and she is currently working on her Doctorate in Public Administration with a concentration in Higher Ed Leadership, which is expected to be completed May 2022, at Valdosta State University. Shannon has 22 years of work experience in Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in the Technical College System of Georgia. She is a member of the Leadership Lowndes, Class of 2019, and has a Noel-Levitz Certification in Enrollment Management. Shannon’s board commitments include Workforce Development Board with the South Georgia Regional Commission and Valdosta Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Commission.

In her role as the Vice President for Enrollment Management, she will oversee multiple departments include Admissions and Recruiting, Financial Aid, Testing and Special Populations, Registrar, Campus Police, and Marketing and Public Relations for all Wiregrass Campuses. Wiregrass has four campus locations including, Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta, and Sparks. They also operate a satellite office located at Moody AFB.