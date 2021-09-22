//LCS: Winnersville not to be televised

Share with friends











Release:

It has come to our attention that WTLH Ch 49.2 CW Tallahassee and WTLF Ch 24 Tallahassee are both showing the Lowndes vs Valdosta game as being televised this Friday on their station(s). This listing appears in the DISH Network, DIRECT TV, and MediaCom guides.

The Lowndes Athletic Department does not have any agreement with any local TV station to televise the Lowndes vs Valdosta game on Friday. We have spoken with the stations this morning and they are in the process of correcting. They do carry a local high school game each Friday with their Friday Night Rivals series. This line up can be found at https://fox49.tv/sports/friday-night-rivals/season-1-tspark-friday-night-rivals-schedule — please note the game they have selected is not the Lowndes vs Valdosta game.

Lowndes Athletics does have a policy of video streaming any home games that are sell-outs. We had anticipated a sell-out or near sell-out this Friday and have preliminary plans to partner with local groups and live video stream this game. However, early week ticket sales have been slow and these plans are currently on hold as over 3500 tickets remain for this game.

Tickets are on sale at the ticket offices of both high schools. The Lowndes ticket office is located on Norman Drive in the Lowndes County Board of Education Building and the Valdosta ticket office is located on Williams Street in the Valdosta City Board of Education Building.

Tickets are $10 each for reserve seats. Tickets will be available until noon on Friday at the ticket offices. All remaining tickets will go on sale at the stadium gate beginning at 6:00 PM.