//Valdosta Public Works introduces new E-Recycling drop-site

Release:

In addition to keeping the city as clean and litter-free as possible, the City of Valdosta Public Works Department is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to our local landfill by recycling and repurposing.

To aid in these efforts, the Public Works Department has offered various programs and services to its residences to encourage them to get involved in the beautification of our city. A few of these services include monthly and bi-annual Community Hot-Spot Clean-Ups, the Adopt a Street Program, Neighborhood Action Associations, and the implementation of the Recycling Drop-Sites.

Many have become familiar with the bi-annual Electronic Recycling Drop-Off Event held at Mathis Auditorium. Though the city fully intends to keep this event going, it will be slightly restructured to incorporate the newest waste-reducing effort, the implementation of a new Electronics Recycling Drop-off. This service will be offered free of any additional costs to both City of Valdosta and Lowndes County residents.

Public Works will be launching a new electronics recycling drop-site beginning on Wednesday, July 7. The site will be located at the City of Valdosta Public Works Building on 1017 Myrtle Street and will be available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 AM until 3 PM. A city public works employee will be available during that time to assists residents with the disposal of their unwanted electronic items.

“We are always looking to advance and make things better. We were glad to have the two e-recycling events per year in the spring and fall. Still, we wanted to open this service to more residents, so they do not have to hold onto these items or get tired of storing them and dispose of them as waste,” said Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove.

Items that will be accepted at the drop-site include:

Televisions

VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players

Cell phone or Land Lines

Cameras and Camera Equipment

Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories

CD-ROMs

PC Power Units

Circuit Boards

External Hard drives

Floppy Disks

Flash drives

All Radios, and CD Cassette or MP3 Players

Community Sustainability Coordinator Teresa Turner says a good rule to follow is if you cannot find it in the electronics section of a department store, it is probably not accepted at this location.

The bi-annual drop-off event previously held at Mathis will now be moved to the Public Works building as well to incorporate the convenient use of the e-recycling drop-site. The city has also used this opportunity to continue its partnership with Lowndes County.

Though the site has not officially opened, the Public Works Department has already gained traction with local businesses such as Mr. Fix It and Woodlawn Forest Church of Christ, both of which have dropped off substantial amounts of used electronics.

For more questions about the electronic recycling drop-site, please contact the Public Works Department at (229)259-3588.