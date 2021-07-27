//Registration begins for VSU’s The Happening 2021

Share with friends











Release:

VSU Invites Area Businesses, Nonprofits, Civic Groups, More to Register for The Happening 2021

The Last Day to Reserve a Spot is Aug. 24

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will host The Happening 2021 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, on the Front Lawn.

The Happening is an opportunity for students to have fun in the South Georgia outdoors while learning more about what the university and the surrounding community have to offer them.

The Happening is also an opportunity for on-campus organizations, programs, offices, departments, and colleges as well as off-campus businesses, religious organizations, nonprofits, civic groups, and more to introduce and market themselves to thousands of students, face to face, at one time, in one location.

“To get the students’ attention, many exhibitors offer door prizes, set up displays and games, and give away food samples and promotional items in addition to providing specific information about their services and products,” said Robin Vickery, director of VSU’s Office of Student Life, which sponsors The Happening each year. “Businesses also often use the event to recruit part-time or full-time employees. Get creative.”

The 30th annual event promises to be bigger and better than previous years and marks a return to the Front Lawn following a modified Happening 2020 due to COVID-19. The information fair is always a big hit with the thousands of students enrolled at VSU.

Participants should register online by visiting http://www.valdosta.edu/happening before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Booth spaces are approximately 10 feet by 10 feet, and registration is $50 for all community participants.

Please note that selling, fundraising, and credit card sign-ups are not permitted during The Happening.

Contact VSU’s Office of Student Life at (229) 333-5674 to learn more.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/happening

To register for The Happening 2021:

• Visit http://www.valdosta.edu/happening.

• Select “Business and Community Registration Info” in the right-side menu.

• Review the “Letter from VSU Student Life,” “Information for Exhibitors,” and “Event Map” links. • Select the “Pay Online” link to reserve a spot at the event. Registration is $50 for all off-campus community participants.