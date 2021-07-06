//Moody prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

Share with friends











MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – In anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, Moody Air Force Base is making preparations for the incoming storm.

While it is expected to make landfall as a tropical storm, the current forecast still anticipates Moody and the surrounding area facing strong winds and heavy rain starting this afternoon Tuesday, July 6, through early Thursday with peak winds occurring Wednesday, July 7 from noon to 4 p.m. A Flood Watch has also been issued for portions of South-Central Georgia.

“The safety of our Airmen and their families is our top priority,” said Col. Russell P. Cook, 23d Wing commander. “I encourage everyone to take precautions, have supplies ready and take care of each other.”

For the most up-to-date information, Moody members and their families are advised to continue monitoring local radio, TV and social media news sources in their specific areas.

Base leadership encourages everyone to monitor the weather in the coming days and to be prepared. Further updates will be made as they become available.

For more details on how to prepare, please visit the following sites:

