//Mask requirements reinstated in courts including Lowndes

Share with friends











Release:

Southern Judicial Circuit Reinstates Mask Requirements in Courts to Include Lowndes County

Effective immediately, Friday, July 30, 2021 the face mask requirement previously instituted by the Southern Judicial Circuit and recently amended, will be reinstated. All employees, attorneys, witnesses, spectators, and visitors entering the courthouse in the circuit will be required to wear a mask even if they have been fully vaccinated. This direction is in compliance with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). All employees, attorneys, witnesses, spectators, and visitors should still maintain social distancing in each courtroom and all common areas of the courthouse. During jury trials all attorneys, witnesses, parties, and spectators who are attending court shall be screened before entering the Courthouse or Judicial Annex, including taking temperatures as previously implemented.