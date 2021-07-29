//Lowndes County warns residents of dangerous heat this weekend

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: The summer heat is blazing across South Georgia and dangerous heat indices are expected through the weekend in Lowndes County. According to the National Weather Service, maximum heat indices are expected to fluctuate between 107-110 degrees at least through the weekend. The National Weather Service expects head index values of at least 108 degrees beginning on Thursday, July 29 with additional advisories likely to be issued for Friday and Saturday.

Lowndes County encourages residents to take steps to protect themselves as well as care for those vulnerable to the extreme heat.

To protect yourself and health when temperatures are extremely high, remember the following tips:

Stay hydrated. Stick to drinking water for hydration over other drinks like sports drinks. While sports drinks can help, they should not be the only source of hydration. Drinks containing caffeine should also be avoided as caffeine can cause dehydration.

Eat light. Choose easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.

Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

Look before you lock your vehicles. Never leave a baby, senior or pet locked in a car, even for a few minutes.

Wear lightweight light-colored, loose clothing.

Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water.

“During extreme heat, we normally receive several calls of reports that pets are being left outside without proper shelter or water,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. “An animal left outside in extreme heat can die within a matter of hours. It is important for citizens with an animal outside in a pen to provide the animal with fresh, clean drinking water,” said Barwick.

If a citizen fails to provide proper shelter from direct sun and water, it can result in citations not only in magistrate court but state and superior court.

Citizens are encouraged to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Exhaustion:

Faint or dizzy

Excessive sweating

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion it is recommended to get to a cooler, air-conditioned place, drink water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

Heat Stroke:

Throbbing headache, confusion

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 with red, hot, dry skin

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid, strong pulse

May lose consciousness

If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately and move the person to a cooler place, cool using cool cloths or bath and do not give anything to drink.

For more information on how you can protect yourself or care for others during the heat, visit www.weather.gov/heat.