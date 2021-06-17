//SGMC honors volunteers as Hospital Heroes

Share with friends











Release:

COVID Vaccination Center Volunteers honored as the June SGMC Hospital Heroes

South Georgia Medical Center honored the COVID-19 vaccination center volunteers as Hospital Heroes at its June Board of Directors meeting.

The volunteers contributed more than 800 hours in a four month time span, with several volunteering more than 100 hours to help with the vaccination efforts for the region.

With their support, SGMC was able to administer upwards of 500 vaccines daily. To date, the health system has provided more than 35,000 vaccines.

Director of Patient Relations Dana Massingill stated, “I am so proud of this group of amazing individuals. Even when the time spent outside was not always favorable, they stepped up and made a difference and for that we are grateful! We are excited to have our volunteers back in our hospital assisting patients, families, staff and visitors. They approach each day with a servant’s heart and it shows in their actions.”

COVID vaccination line volunteers included Patricia Colson, Sue Dean, Debbie Dowling, Brandon Dunton, Amhya Gibson, Carroll Griffin, Za’kariya Heath-Quinnie, Janice Langjan, Nicole Langoni, Mary Young Manning, Kristin McLane, Precious Mgbeahuruike, Vraj Patel, Yash Patel, Jade Phillips, Suzann Puckett, Deborah Sauls, Iwalant Shah, Cheryl Smith, Toni Snyder and Stacie Jo Zimmerman Staton.

