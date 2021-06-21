//Lowndes soon to widen Old US Highway 41 to five lanes

Share with friends











Release:

Widening of Old US Highway 41 in Lowndes County Set to Start Monday, July 5

Lowndes County, GA– Construction on the widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 is scheduled to begin Monday, July 5, 2021. The widening portion of Old U.S. Highway 41 will take place from North Valdosta Road to Union Road. Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, traffic pattern shifts and possible brief delays. No long-term lane closures are expected. The purpose of the widening is to improve vehicular safety and mobility from North Valdosta Road to Union Road.

Project Description:

From North Valdosta Road to Dasher Grove Road, Old U.S. Highway 41 will be widened to five lanes which includes two lanes both northbound and southbound and a center turn lane. Right turn lanes will be added in both directions as needed.

At the traffic signal at Dasher Grove Road, southbound through traffic will no longer be required to stop at the signal. Southbound through traffic will have a continuous green and have a dedicated lane.

From Tillman Crossing to Union Road, Old U.S. Highway 41 will be widened to three lanes to include one lane northbound and one lane southbound and a center turn lane. Right turn lanes will be added in both directions as needed.

The three-lane section from Grove Point to Tillman Crossing will be milled out, repaved along with new traffic markings, raised pavement markers, and signs.

“The widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 in the North Valdosta area will increase the capacity of the roadway for the 11,000 vehicles that travel it daily as well as reduce the amount of collisions we’ve seen throughout this stretch of road the past several years,” said Chairman Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.

With the road construction, drivers are advised to slow down and do not drive too fast for conditions, be alert and pay attention to the signs and be patient. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners awarded the Old U.S. 41 widening project contract to Scruggs Company. The project is expected to be completed by July 2022. This project is funded through the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).

Citizens are encouraged to follow Lowndes County, GA on Facebook for updates periodically on the widening project. For more information, contact Lowndes County’s Public Information Office at 229-671-2400 or visit www.lowndescounty.com.