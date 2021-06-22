//LCS presents custodial awards at annual meeting

Share with friends











Release:

LCS Custodial Award Winners

The best of the best Custodial Award Winners for the 2020-2021 school year were presented at our annual meeting on May 27, 2021.

Best Team Award – Pine Grove Elementary School: Mary Edwards, Bessie Williams (Head Custodian), Kia Warren, Ivan Newsome, and James Walton.

Head Custodian of the Year: Latonya Smith, Hahira Elementary School.

Custodian of the year: Mac Singletary, Lake Park Elementary

School.

We are very proud of these award winners as well as our entire custodial team. They are THE BEST and we appreciate their every effort in making our buildings safe and clean. They truly are the unsung heroes of our school system and we are thankful for each of them!