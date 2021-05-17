//Valdosta Fire Department responds to East Hill Ave. structure fire

Share with friends











Release:

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 716 East Hill Avenue. The call came in from dispatch at 3:16 a.m. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

There were a total of 16 fire personnel on the scene. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.