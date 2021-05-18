//SJCS announces $10K Annual Reverse Draw winner

Share with friends











Release:

Winner Takes Home $10,000 at 23rd Annual Reverse Draw & “Havana Nights” Gala

Valdosta, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently hosted its 23rd Annual Reverse Draw and Gala at the Rainwater Conference Center with a Cuban theme. Attendees enjoyed dinner accompanied by a Valdosta State University (VSU) violinist, listened and danced to music including dance performances by VSU dance students, won door prizes and bid on live and silent auction items. The winners of the $10,000 Reverse Draw were Bill and Terri Filtz, however, the big winner of the evening was SJCS.

“Although we had to limit the number of guests at this year’s event, due to COVID-19, those who attended gave generously,” said event chairwoman Celine Gladwin. “Through the support of those who helped plan, execute and attend our 23rd Annual Reverse Draw & Havana Nights Gala, we raised more than $50,000.”

Event Sponsors and Major Donors Included: Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC, The Williams Family, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Sam Dennis Law, Stephanie’s Tribe, Traditions Flooring, Hester & Morris Orthodontics, Steel’s Jewerly, Donna & David Nolan, Synovus, Valdosta Family Medicine Associates, Bill & Terri Filtz, Dallas Wayne Boot Company, NL Bassord, Jr., The Puckett Family, Katherine Gonos, Fay Bridges Hyatt, Parrott Medical Clinic, The Tift-Moody Family, Dr. Heather Colson, DMD PC, The Gladwin Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Hamilton Estate Planning and Universale Roofing & Remodeling.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.