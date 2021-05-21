//SGMC honors Kristi Andros as the May Hospital Hero

Share with friends











South Georgia Medical Center honored Kristi Andros as the hospital hero at the May Board of Directors meeting.

Andros has been employed with SGMC since 2019 and currently works as a Patient Care Technician on 4West.

Andros was nominated by a patient’s family member who explained that Andros was extremely passionate about helping her mother while she was at SGMC and the positive impact it had on her healing process.

The nomination read, “Kristi made sure both my mother and I were comfortable, caring for my mother as though she was her own. She is loving, professional, and passionate. She made my mother feel special.”

Emily George, Nurse Manager said, “It’s employees like Kristi that make SGMC what it is today. Compassion and the willingness to do whatever it takes to make sure our patients receive the best care possible during their time here is what we represent as an organization. I’m proud to see Kristi honored for this award as she represents what we stand for at SGMC.”

