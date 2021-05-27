//Moody AFB to host change of command ceremony

Share with friends











Release:

23d Wing Change of Command

By 23d Wing Public Affairs , 23d Wing Public Affairs / Published May 25, 2021

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. —

Col. Russel P. Cook will assume command of the 23d Wing from Col. Daniel P. Walls during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:23 a.m. The change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another.

Col. Walls will be retiring from active duty after approximately 25 years of military service.

Col. Cook was the commander of the 347th Rescue Group, Moody Air Force Base. He relinquished command during a change of command ceremony on May 26, 2021.