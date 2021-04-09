//VFD Lieutenant Robert Mercer honored as Employee of the Month

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Fire Chief, Brian Boutwell honored Lieutenant Robert Mercer as the April 2021 Employee of the Month at the April 8, City Council meeting. Mercer received a framed certificate, a check for $200, and his name appears on a plaque in City Hall.

Lieutenant Robert Mercer was nominated for the Employee of the Month Award for actions going above and beyond his normal duties. Utilizing contacts made through outside training opportunities, Lieutenant Mercer was able to acquire specialized Hazardous Materials equipment at no cost to the City. These units will identify toxic industrial chemicals, narcotics, explosives, precursors, and more.

This donation to the City of Valdosta Fire Department represents an approximate value of $207,000. These items were donated after Lieutenant Mercer became aware of the pending cycling out of equipment from Naval Surface Warfare. The equipment was received three weeks after his first inquiry. These tools will greatly increase the ability of the Valdosta Fire Department to identify unknown products and initiate mitigation procedures correctly and promptly. They are also designed to be easily used while in protective clothing.

Lieutenant Mercer’s effort to go above and beyond has raised the Valdosta Fire Department’s capabilities and will provide for safer hazardous material operations in the future.

The City of Valdosta applauds Lieutenant Mercer for his dedication, exemplary work ethic, and for being named the April 2021 Employee of the Month.

