//SGMC names Tracy Hill as new Director of Security

Share with friends











Release:

Hill Named SGMC Director of Security

South Georgia Medical Center announces the promotion of Tracy Hill to Director of Security. Hill has been with SGMC since 2005, and has worked within the security field for over 25 years.

In her new role, she will oversee safety and security for SGMC’s campuses. Hill will coordinate all aspects of the security management plan and ensure the safety and provision of its hospitals.

Hill thanked God and SGMC’s leadership for providing her this opportunity to serve.

“I am excited about making SGMC one of the safest hospital campuses and plan on focusing on workplace violence and a secure management plan. Being able to build my skills and continue to develop in a growing company is important and a huge blessing,” said Hill.

Hill was raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and completed the majority of her schooling there. She currently holds the following certifications: State of Georgia Basic Security Officer, Electrical Weapon Taser, FEMA and Hospital Based First Receiver Decontamination Operations.

Hill is married to Freddie and together they have nine children.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.