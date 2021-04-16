//Resurfacing project starting next week in Tifton

Share with friends











Release:

TIFTON – Contractors are scheduled to begin work Monday, April 19, on improvements to Second Street in Tifton.



The construction zone will extend from the intersection of US 82 to Virginia Avenue. Drivers should expect temporary lane closures, traffic pattern shifts and possible brief delays. No long-term lane closures are expected. Construction in the downtown Tifton area will be performed at night to allow parking at local businesses.



The $1.08 million Second Street milling and resurfacing project is funded by the Transportation Investment Act (TIA) and is expected to be completed this summer. Please visit http://ga-tia.com/Project/List/soga for more information on TIA projects in the Southern Georgia Region.