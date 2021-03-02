//Watch VSU’s Basketball in GSC tournament action

Both Men’s and Women’s VSU basketball teams will see tournament play this evening and you can, too. FloSports will be streaming both tournaments online and through their app.
The #6 Lady Blazers are first up tonight, taking on Delta State at 6 pm. They enter the tournament as the #1 seed, with a record of 16-2 and the winners of the GSC East Division title. They are taking on the #4 seed from the GSC West Division, Delta State, who currently hold a record of 7-10.
The #20 Men’s team will also be matching up with Delta State, with game time set for 8 pm. They also enter the tournament as the #1 seed, with a 14-4 record and their 5th straight GSC East Division title. The Delta State team is the west’s #4 seed, holding a 4-9 record.
From VSU Athletics:
HOW TO WATCH THE NO. 6 LADY BLAZERS AND NO. 20 BLAZERS IN THE GSC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
GSC Quarterfinals — Tuesday, Mar. 2 (The Complex, Valdosta, Ga.)
Lady Blazers vs. Delta State 5 p.m. WATCH HERE
Blazers vs. Delta State 8 p.m. WATCH HERE
The 2021 GSC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will stream live on FloSports and fans may watch the games by purchasing a subscription to FloSports. With either a monthly or annual subscription, viewers will unlock access to premium content, both live and on-demand, across the entire FloSports network. The FloSports app is available for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV, the App Store, and Google Play Store.
With a monthly subscription of $19.99, subscribers may cancel at any time. For a discounted rate, fans may choose to commit to an annual plan that comes to $12.49 per month.