//Valdosta man arrested with stolen gun, drugs

On Monday, March 8, 2021, at approximately 11:21 am, a citizen notified E911 that a subject flashed a handgun and made a threatening statement while he was walking near the intersection of North Forrest Street and Euclid Circle. The citizen gave a detailed description of the suspect. Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department immediately responded to the area and located the suspect, later identified as Joshua Williams. As officers were speaking with Williams, they located a loaded handgun and approximately 13grams of marijuana which was concealed in Williams’ clothing. Further investigation revealed the handgun had been reported stolen to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. Williams was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property (Felony) and possession of marijuana less than an ounce (Misdemeanor).

“We are grateful for the citizen quickly notifying us of this encounter. Their notification gave our officers time to respond to the area before the offender could get away.” Lt. Scottie Johns