//Valdosta man arrested for felony assault

Release:

On March 18, 2021, at approximately 11:56 am., E911 received an emergency call from a citizen in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue, who reported that a female ran to him yelling for help. When Valdosta Police Officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with visible wounds all over her body. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where she was admitted and treated for serious injuries. Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians responded to the scene and began to conduct an investigation. Through investigation, Detectives obtained evidence connecting Christopher Murphy to the brutal physical and sexual assault against the victim. Murphy then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Detectives issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for Murphy, as well as entering the stolen vehicle information into the Georgia Crime Information Center database.

On March 25, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm., Tallahassee Police Officers located Murphy in the stolen vehicle, where he was taken into custody without incident. Murphy was arrested on the following active warrants:

Rape-felony;

Aggravated Sexual Battery 2 counts-felony;

Aggravated Battery-felony;

Aggravated Assault 3 counts- felony;

False imprisonment-felony; and

Theft by taking-felony.

“I am proud of the work of our Officers and Detectives who worked quickly and tirelessly to identify the offender of the brutal attack. We are thankful for the assistance of our partnering community resources for working together in providing assistance to the victim in the case.”

Chief Leslie Manahan