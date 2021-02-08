//Man arrested for pointing a gun at group

Share with friends











Release:

On February 6, 2021, at approximately 10 pm, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block North Saint Augustine Road, to investigate reports of gunfire. Witnesses stated they observed Jesse Baker pointing a gun at a group of people in the parking lot. The victim indicated Baker had shined a flashlight at him and his friends while holding a gun in his other hand pointed in their direction. Baker reportedly told them to be quiet. Evidence showed Baker then fired the gun in an unknown direction. Baker was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with pointing a gun at another (Misdemeanor) and Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor).

“We are grateful no one was injured. We want to thank the citizens that assisted our officers in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the offender”. Lt. Scottie Johns