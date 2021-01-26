//Student collects electronics for SGMC Diabetes Management Center

Share with friends











Photo: George Tidmore and staff of South Georgia Medical Center’s Diabetes Management Center collect electronics for patients.

George Tidmore, a junior at Valwood High School, son of Dr. Jennifer Lawrence and Dr. William Tidmore, has started collecting used iPhones and iPads for South Georgia Medical Center’s Diabetes Management Center.

Over the summer, Tidmore volunteered in the medical office and saw the need for patients to have the ability to participate in telemedicine visits.

These donated devices will now allow patients to connect with their physicians and have access to telehealth care. In addition, these devices can be used with other electronics to monitor the blood glucose levels making it more efficient for staff members to track.

“Many of us may have iPhones or iPads no longer of use that can help an at-risk patient. The device’s memory can be wiped and programs installed to enable these patients to easily connect by televideo visit and upload glucose data so nurses and doctors can guide them remotely,” says Tidmore.

Used iPhone and iPad donations can be dropped off directly at the Diabetes Management Center, 3018 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31602.

For more information visit, sgmc.org.