//International Literacy Day celebrated at Pinevale Elementary

Photo: In recognition of International Literacy Day, Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber paid a visit to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders to read, Skippy Jon Jones.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, celebrated International Literacy Day by reading to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders.

In recognition of International Literacy Day, Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber paid a visit to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders to read, Skippy Jon Jones.

International Literacy Day is every September 8 to raise awareness and concern for literacy problems in local communities and globally. The Valdosta City Manager, Mark Barber, recognized International Literacy Day by reading Skippy Jon Jones to Pinevale Elementary School 2nd graders.