//Georgia ranks cheapest for teen car insurance

ATLANTA – A new Forbes Advisor study shows Georgia is the cheapest state for teen car insurance compared to other states.

A new Forbes Advisor study has analyzed car insurance company rates for teen drivers to find the average increase to parents policies in each state. The study revealed that Georgia is the cheapest state for insuring teens. The cost of on average for adding a teenager to an insurance policy is $970 per year.

For more information a link is available on the full data set: https://searchintelligence-my.sharepoint.com/:x:/g/personal/molly_jordan_search-intelligence_co_uk/ESs8UI1-rJROseBvBOTwKjwBSGl6gnRR3UNqHoBf9U7Vwg?e=af7hV0