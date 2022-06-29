//S.L. Mason 5th grade students write novel

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Students from S.L. Mason Elementary School completed wrote a novel entitled Wonder for the Learnzillion Wonderstruck Unit.

Photo: Students from Richard Steltenpohl and Bree Hines 5th grade class

S.L. Mason Elementary School fifth grade students from Mr. Richard Steltenpohl and Ms. Bree Hines’ class recently completed the novel Wonder to go along with their Learnzillion Wonderstruck Unit.

For the culminating activity, each student wrote an essay about what characteristics made them a “wonder.” Ms. Hines then published the essays in a class book, making one for each student in the class to have as a keepsake. The SLM admin team assisted with the final book reading, signing, and celebration.