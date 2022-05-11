//Lowndes head coach honored at retirement reception

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A retirement reception honoring Lowndes Athletic Director Randy McPherson will be held to commemorate the head football coach.

Release:

This Friday, May 13, we will be holding a reception in honor of Lowndes retiring Athletic Director Randy McPherson. It will begin at 4:30 pm in the stadium home concourse in front of the Viking Coaches plaques. It will conclude at 5:15 pm with the unveiling of his plaque commemorating his time here as head football coach.

All Vikings fans are invited to stop by the reception.

The intra-squad football scrimmage will follow at 6:00 pm in the stadium.