//Wiregrass signs articulation agreement with DeVry

An articulation agreement to better serve transfer students was signed between Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and DeVry University.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently signed an articulation agreement with DeVry University. The agreement is a cooperative relationship to better serve students and to facilitate a seamless transfer process from Wiregrass to DeVry.

Through the agreement, Wiregrass Tech students who earn a qualifying associate degree will have their credit hours transferred into select bachelor’s degree programs at DeVry. Qualifying associate degrees from Wiregrass Tech include:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College DeVry University Associate Degree of Applied Science in Business Management Bachelor of Science in Technical Management Associate of Science Criminal Justice Technology Bachelor of Science in Justice Administration Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Computer Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science in Technical Management Associate of Applied Science in Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science in Technical Management Associate of Applied Science in Civil Engineering Technology Bachelor of Science in Technical Management

Benefits of this agreement for Wiregrass students who have met the qualifying admission requirements will have a waived application fee to apply for admissions at DeVry University, and will automatically be considered for the Future-Ready Transfer Scholarship.

Wiregrass Tech President DeAnnia Clements shared, “When we work together, we do great things. I see this as a great opportunity for Wiregrass graduates to continue in areas they can grow. With the option to take classes online, this allows our graduates to continue working while furthering their education.”

Abel Okagbare, Ph.D., regional dean of Campus and University Partnerships at DeVry University added, “DeVry is proud to partner with Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, as it demonstrates the desire for both schools to close society’s opportunity gap and come together to create a seamless pathway for Wiregrass graduates who are seeking to further their education.”

To review the articulation agreement between the two colleges, visit Wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass will be hosting Free Application Week for summer and fall admission, March 14-18. Summer semester classes start on May 16.