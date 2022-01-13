//Valdosta area KSU students make President’s List

Share with friends











Several Kennesaw Sate University students from the Valdosta area were named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Kennesaw State University has named more than 5,100 students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, each undergraduate student must have completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.

The President’s List honorees include the following Kennesaw State students from the area:

Caitlyn Tedder of Valdosta 31601

Marcella Gary of Valdosta 31601

Diya Patel of Valdosta 31602

Peri’Yanna Prince of Valdosta 31601

Andria Mason of Valdosta 31605

Grayson Legg of Valdosta 31602

Simone Brock of Valdosta 31605

Hiba Heikal of Valdosta 31605

