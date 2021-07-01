//VCS prepares families for the 2021-2022 academic year

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta City Schools is looking forward to welcoming everyone back into our schools for the 2021 – 2022 academic year.

We have updated the Back to School page on the gocats.org website with everything your family needs to know about the upcoming school year. On this page (bit.ly/VCSBack2School), you will find open house dates and times, important dates to remember for VHS Freshman Orientation, middle school locker and ID days, along with school supply lists and other important information. Please also see the revised plan for returning to school in August.

For more information, contact your students’ school directly or call the district office at (229) 333-8500.