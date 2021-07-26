//Drexel Park Playground closed for Emergency Sewer Main Repairs

Share with friends











Release:

Contractors working for the City of Valdosta Utilities Department are making emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer main located at Drexel Park (1400 N Patterson Street). This project will require the playground in the park to be closed. The work will also require the sidewalk on the east side of North Patterson St. to be closed between Brookwood Dr. and 1409 N Patterson St.

The work is expected to take at least four weeks to complete. Signage will be in place to alert pedestrians as well as motorists approaching the area. As always, everyone is urged to adhere to these warnings signs and drive with caution.

During constriction, visitors and residents are encouraged to visit one of more than 40 other parks and facilities in Valdosta and Lowndes County. For a complete list of parks and facilities, you can visit VLPRA’s website at https://www.vlpra.com/.

For more information about the project, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.