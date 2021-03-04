//Moulton Branch recognizes students for good character

Share with friends











Release:

Character Achievement Recipients

Moulton-Branch Elementary School congratulates their Valdosta Junior Service League Character Achievement Recipients, Julia Hall and Addison Arnold. Each year the Valdosta Junior Service League rewards and recognizes Kindergarten and first-grade girls from each school nominated by their teachers and counselors for showing outstanding character, kindness, and generosity in the classroom and among their peers. Julia and Addison received a certificate and a gift basket with several items including snacks, coloring books, princess items, and a Chick-fil-A gift card.