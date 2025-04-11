//Coca-Cola, other GA companies ranked among most envied CEOs

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – A new poll reveals that Coca-Cola and 7 other Georgia-based companies are among the nation’s most envied CEOs.

Release:

Poll 3,064 graduates.

CEOs of 7 other Georgia-based companies also included: United Parcel Services, Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, The Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, Georgia Pacific & Global Payments .

Infographic showing the top 150 companies graduates aspire to be CEO of.

For many ambitious graduates, the pinnacle of career success is the coveted role of CEO. While climbing the corporate ladder can feel like a distant goal, some companies hold a special allure, representing the ultimate destination for aspiring executives. To uncover which corporations spark these leadership dreams the most, YourFreeCareerTest, a career test platform, surveyed 3,064 graduates, posing a single, thought-provoking question:

“If you could be the CEO of any company, which one would you choose?”

The results revealed fascinating trends in career aspirations, with some powerhouse brands consistently emerging as top choices. The ten most coveted CEO roles included a mix of tech giants, financial institutions, household consumer brands, and even an academic institution. Here’s a closer look at the top selections:

1. Google – Sundar Pichai

Google remains the dream company for many graduates, thanks to its dominance in search, AI, and digital services. Sundar Pichai, Google’s current CEO, has led the company through major innovations, including AI advancements and cloud computing expansions. Many aspiring CEOs admire his leadership style, which blends technical expertise with a calm and strategic approach.

2. JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon

As the long-time CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon is one of the most influential figures in global finance. His tenure has been marked by financial resilience and strategic expansion, making JPMorgan Chase a top pick for those wanting to shape global banking policies and navigate economic challenges.

3. Procter & Gamble – Jon Moeller

Procter & Gamble, home to brands like Tide and Gillette, is an attractive choice for aspiring business leaders. Jon Moeller, who took over as CEO, has focused on product innovation and global expansion. His leadership in brand management and corporate responsibility makes P&G a dream destination for future CEOs.

4. Amazon – Andy Jassy

Amazon’s vast reach across e-commerce, cloud computing, and logistics makes it a highly desirable company to lead. Andy Jassy, who succeeded Jeff Bezos, has been instrumental in expanding Amazon Web Services (AWS), demonstrating how strong tech expertise can drive business success.

5. Coca-Cola – James Quincey

Graduates looking for a leadership role in a globally recognized brand often set their sights on Coca-Cola. CEO James Quincey has modernized the company by focusing on sustainability and product diversification, making Coca-Cola a fascinating place for those interested in global marketing and corporate responsibility.

6. Bank of America – Brian Moynihan

As CEO of one of the largest banks in the U.S., Brian Moynihan has overseen digital banking transformations and financial inclusivity efforts. His leadership has kept Bank of America competitive, making it a top choice for finance-minded graduates looking to shape the future of banking.

7. Dick’s Sporting Goods – Lauren Hobart

As one of the few female CEOs on the list, Lauren Hobart has redefined leadership in the sporting goods industry. Under her tenure, Dick’s Sporting Goods has expanded its digital presence and focused on community-driven initiatives, making it a strong pick for those passionate about sports retail and brand innovation.

8. University of Texas – Jay Hartzell

The only academic institution in the top 10, the University of Texas is an appealing leadership goal for graduates interested in education management. Jay Hartzell, the current president, has focused on academic excellence and research growth, making this a highly influential role in the education sector.

9. MGM Resorts – Bill Hornbuckle

MGM Resorts represents an exciting CEO role in the entertainment and hospitality industry. Bill Hornbuckle has led the company through post-pandemic recovery and digital expansion in gaming, attracting graduates who dream of overseeing a major entertainment empire.

10. United Parcel Service (UPS) – Carol Tomé

Logistics and global supply chain management have never been more critical, making UPS a prime choice for leadership ambitions. Carol Tomé, the first woman to lead UPS, has focused on efficiency and sustainability, making this a compelling company for those wanting to revolutionize logistics.

6 other Georgia-based CEOs were among the most envied in the country (national positions):

13. Delta Air Lines – Ed Bastian

Delta Air Lines offers a thrilling prospect for those drawn to aviation and global logistics. CEO Ed Bastian has piloted Delta through industry turbulence with a focus on customer experience and operational excellence. Graduates eyeing the skies see this leadership role as a chance to navigate the future of air travel and redefine its role in a connected world.

22. Southern Company – Christopher Womack

Southern Company offers a compelling vision for graduates interested in energy and sustainability. Under Christopher Womack’s leadership, the company has championed clean energy initiatives and innovation in utility services. Leading this organization is a chance to drive transformative change in the energy sector and power communities across the South.

41. The Home Depot – Ted Decker

The Home Depot is a beacon of opportunity for graduates with a passion for retail and community impact. Under Ted Decker’s leadership, the company has embraced technological advancements while staying true to its roots as a go-to for DIY enthusiasts. Leading this retail giant offers a chance to shape the future of home improvement and inspire customers nationwide.

82. Cox Enterprises – Alex Taylor

Cox Enterprises offers a diverse portfolio, from media to clean energy, making it a versatile and exciting leadership opportunity. Alex Taylor’s emphasis on sustainability and innovation has shaped Cox as a model for future-focused businesses. Aspiring CEOs see this role as a chance to lead a company that balances growth with responsibility.

113. Georgia-Pacific – Christian Fischer

Georgia-Pacific, a leader in manufacturing and consumer products, offers a compelling leadership role for graduates passionate about innovation and sustainability. Christian Fischer’s focus on operational excellence and eco-friendly practices inspires aspiring executives to lead in this impactful industry.

121. Global Payments – Cameron Bready

Global Payments is a leader in financial technology, offering graduates the chance to innovate in digital commerce. Cameron Bready has prioritized seamless payment solutions and global expansion, making this role a top choice for those eager to shape the future of fintech.

Infographic showing the top 150 companies graduates aspire to be CEO of

What Makes a Great CEO?

In addition to naming their dream companies, graduates were also asked about the qualities they believe define an exceptional CEO. The results showed that leadership skills and people management were the most valued traits:

People management – 35%

Visionary leadership – 33%

Ethical decision-making – 14%

Financial acumen – 14%

Innovation – 2%

Crisis management – 1%

Fortune 500 CEO or Entrepreneur?

When given the choice between leading an established Fortune 500 company or starting their own business, graduates were nearly split:

Lead a Fortune 500 company – 51%

Build my own company – 49%

Preferred Leadership Styles

Graduates also had strong preferences when it came to leadership styles, with transformational leadership emerging as the most popular choice:

Transformational (visionary, inspires change) – 43%

Servant (puts employees first) – 22%

Democratic (collaborative leadership) – 20%

Autocratic (top-down decision-making) – 12%

Laissez-faire (hands-off approach) – 2%

Most Desired CEO Industries

The industries that graduates most aspire to lead in also reflected diverse interests:

Entertainment – 27%

Healthcare – 24%

Technology – 20%

Automotive – 12%

Finance – 8%

Consumer Goods – 6%

Energy – 2%

Biggest Concerns About Being a CEO

The survey found that the greatest concern among aspiring executives is the stress and high-pressure decision-making that comes with the role, with 39% of respondents citing it as their top worry. Managing employees was the second-largest concern at 18%, while work-life balance ranked third at 16%, underscoring the challenges of maintaining personal well-being while leading a company. Public scrutiny was a concern for 14% of respondents, and financial responsibility was cited by 12%, indicating that many graduates are aware of the immense accountability that comes with the job.

Should CEOs Take a Pay Cut in Tough Times?

A staggering majority of graduates believe that CEOs should be required to take a pay cut if their company is struggling financially. An overwhelming 88% of respondents supported the idea, indicating a strong preference for leadership accountability and financial fairness. Only 12% believed that CEOs should retain their full salaries regardless of company performance, highlighting a widespread expectation that executives should share in the burdens faced by their organizations.

“This survey highlights the diverse career aspirations of graduates and the companies that inspire them. Whether in technology, finance, consumer goods, or education, the path to CEO starts with ambition—and a clear vision of where one wants to lead,” says Sanjit Sandhu of YourFreeCareerTest.