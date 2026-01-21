//Turner Center seeks nominations for Lifetime Achievement Award

Share with friends

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts continues to accept nominations for the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes individuals who have exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the arts in our community through involvement with the Turner Center.

The award was established in 2020 to recognize Bosch’s lifetime of contributions to the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission, Inc. (LVAC), the Turner Center, and to the overall arts community. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2026.

A six-member awards committee will accept and judge the nominations based solely on the content provided on the award applications. The committee’s selection must be approved by the LVAC Board of Directors, prior to being officially announced to the community.

Previous recipients of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award are Bill Sineath (2022), Dr. Ronald M. Zaccari (2023), and Roberta H. George (2025). Members of the committee, the LVAC Board of Directors, and the Turner Center staff are not eligible for this award while they hold office or are employed by the Center.

The 2026 award announcement will be made on April 13, 2026, at the Turner Center’s 39th Annual Spring Into Art Gala. The name of the award recipient will be displayed on a plaque that bears Bosch’s bronze image, located in the Price-Campbell Gallery of the Turner Center’s main facility. The recipient will also receive a commemorative award to mark this special occasion.

The nomination criteria for the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award are outlined in the award guidelines accessible at the Turner Center and at www.turnercenter.org under the Support tab. For more information, call the Turner Center at 229-247-2787.