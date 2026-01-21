//Meet Wiregrass Tech’s new fundraising leader

Share with friends

Valdosta, Ga. — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is pleased to announce the hiring of Will Bostelman as its new Executive Director of Fundraising. In this role, Bostelman will lead initiatives that directly support student success, workforce development, and economic growth throughout South Georgia.



Bostelman brings extensive experience in public affairs, business leadership, and community engagement. He holds a degree in General Business from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, where he served as President of the Student Government Association. Following college, he built an accomplished career with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, serving in various public affairs roles, and later gained entrepreneurial leadership experience as owner and president of The Swingset Company.

“Wiregrass Georgia Technical College plays a vital role in serving South Georgia’s workforce, economic development, and overall economy,” Bostelman said. “The college prepares highly skilled graduates who go on to strengthen our local communities, and that mission strongly resonated with me. I’m excited for the opportunity to support student success and contribute in a meaningful way to the continued growth and prosperity of our region.”

Drawing on his extensive experience in public affairs, business leadership, and entrepreneurship, Bostelman is well-positioned to strengthen Wiregrass’ fundraising efforts. He will work closely with alumni, community partners, and the boards of both the North and South Foundations to align resources with student needs, ensuring every investment has a meaningful impact on workforce development and student success across South Georgia.

“My first priority is getting out into the community and building strong relationships with alumni, donors, partners, and stakeholders across our service area,” Bostelman added. “An investment in Wiregrass is an investment in people, families, and the future of South Georgia.”

“Will brings a deep understanding of relationship-driven fundraising and a clear commitment to our mission,” said Michael Williams, Executive Vice President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our Foundation efforts and expand access, opportunity, and workforce training across our region.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College looks forward to the leadership and vision Bostelman brings to this role as the college continues to strengthen philanthropic support for students and the communities it serves. To learn more about supporting Wiregrass students through the Foundation, visit Wiregrass.edu/Foundation or contact will.bostelman@wiregrass.edu.

