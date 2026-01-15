//Lowndes Board of Commissioners receives National Budget Award

Share with friends

Lowndes County, Georgia: For the 20th consecutive year, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners has received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

This award represents a significant achievement and reflects the continued commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, the County was required to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines evaluate how well the budget serves as:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device

To earn the award, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and meet the fourteen mandatory criteria for each category.

“Our team, particularly the Finance Department, puts in tremendous effort each year to produce a high-quality budget document that is both informative and accessible to the public,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “Our goal is to ensure residents have a clear understanding of the essential services their County government provides and how their tax dollars are utilized.”

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individuals or departments designated as primarily responsible for achieving the award.

“We are delighted to receive this award for the 20th consecutive year,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “The Commission and staff remain dedicated to implementing best practices in governmental budgeting, fiscal responsibility, and transparency.”

There are more than 1,700 participants in the GFOA Budget Awards Program. The most recent award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. These recipients have pioneered efforts to improve budgeting quality and serve as examples for other governments across North America.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.