//City of Valdosta supports inaugural Jack and Jill Family Advocacy Day at City Hall

Share with friends

Pictured LtoR: Kendall Harden, Kennedy Jackson, Mayor Scott James Matheson, Audrey Bullard and Jaiden Williams.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta joined with Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated to host its inaugural Family Advocacy Day at Valdosta City Hall.

Release:

The City of Valdosta joined with the Valdosta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated to host its inaugural Family Advocacy Day on Jan. 26 at Valdosta City Hall. The event was held in observance of Jack and Jill of America Inc.’s 88th Founders’ Day, which is recognized annually on Jan. 24.

Family Advocacy Day served as a local reflection of Jack and Jill’s national mission to develop future African American leaders through civic engagement, service and advocacy.

During the program, Mayor Scott James Matheson presented a proclamation officially recognizing Jan. 23, 2026, as Jack and Jill Family Advocacy Day in the City of Valdosta. The proclamation acknowledged the organization’s commitment to youth leadership development and its positive impact within the community.

Mayor Matheson also provided remarks on the role of local government, civic responsibility, and the importance of early engagement in public service.

“The future of Valdosta depends on informed and engaged citizens, and that work begins with our children,” Matheson said. “When young people are exposed to how government works, they begin to see themselves as part of the process, not just observers.”

In alignment with Jack and Jill’s emphasis on leadership preparation, youth participants delivered original advocacy-themed speeches, demonstrating their growing understanding of civic issues and the importance of informed community involvement. Youth speakers included Audrey Bullard, Kendall Harden, Kennedy Jackson and Jaiden Williams.

The event was organized by the chapter’s Legislative Committee, led by Chair Latoya Brown and Co-Chair Dr. Amber Buchanan-Garvin. Remarks were also provided by Chapter President Jonessa Williams and Program Director Stephanie Bullard. The program concluded with a youth-led meet-and-greet, allowing participants to engage directly with local officials.

“Our Jack and Jill Advocacy Day was a powerful reminder that advocacy begins with informed families and engaged youth,” Williams said. “We are proud of our Legislative Committee and our children for leading this effort and creating a space where families can learn, engage and raise their voices together.”

“Our goal with Family Advocacy Day is to ensure our children not only understand how government works, but that they know their voices matter in shaping it,” Brown said. “Providing opportunities for youth to speak, lead and engage helps build confident, socially conscious advocates.”

The City of Valdosta commends the Valdosta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. for its leadership in launching this initiative and looks forward to continued collaboration to support youth civic education and leadership development.