//Turner’s Furniture ranked among Top 100 Furniture Retailers

TIFTON – Turner’s Furniture has been ranked among the Top 100 Furniture Retailers in the Nation by Furniture Today.

Tifton, GA – August 17, 2023 – Turner’s Furniture, a name synonymous with quality and value, has proudly earned its place among the Top 100 Furniture Retailers in the Nation by Furniture Today. This prestigious recognition reflects the remarkable journey of Turner’s Furniture, from its modest beginnings as a hardware store in Pelham, Georgia, to a flourishing multi-city enterprise serving Georgia and North Florida.

Established in 1915 by the visionary Turner family, Turner’s Fine Furniture started as a hardware store but quickly pivoted toward furniture retailing, even through the challenging times of the Great Depression and World War II. With relentless determination, the Turner family expanded their business, adding more locations over the years, and by the early nineties, the fourth generation of Turners took active roles in the company’s growth.

Turner’s Furniture has blossomed into a prominent furniture retailer with a presence of 11 stores and a dedicated team of 230 employees, many who have been with the company for 30 years or more. The journey, spanning 107 years, is a testament to the family’s unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are deeply honored and humbled to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Furniture Retailers in the Nation by Furniture Today,” said Austin Turner, Fourth Generation Owner. “Our success is a result of the trust and loyalty our valued customers have placed in us over the years and the dedication of our many employees. We remain committed to offering the best name brand furniture and mattresses at the lowest prices while treating our guests with the utmost respect and care.”

To express gratitude to the local communities that have supported Turner’s Furniture, the company has announced a generous donation of $100,000 to local charities in Georgia and North Florida. This donation reflects the company’s deep-rooted belief in giving back to the very communities that have contributed to its growth and success.

“Our inclusion among the Top 100 Furniture Retailers is a tribute to our wonderful customers and the trust that they demonstrate when choosing to shop with us.” Adds Chip Lee, President of Turner’s Furniture. “This recognition motivates us even more to continue finding ways to elevate the guest experience in our stores. We simply would not be here without them and are very thankful for their support.”

The recognition as a Top 100 Furniture Retailer is a testament to Turner’s Furniture’s dedication to delivering high-quality furniture and exceptional customer experiences. Turner’s Furniture is a proud member of Furniture Marketing Group, a premier furniture cooperative, allowing them to offer the lowest prices to their valued customers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement alongside our loyal customers and the local communities that have supported us throughout the years,” expressed Fortson Turner, Fourth Generation Owner. “We are committed to serving you for many more years to come and continuing to make Georgia and North Florida the best area in the country to live and work.”

Turner’s Furniture’s recognition in Furniture Today’s Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores is a validation of their enduring commitment to excellence. The ranking, which considers sales of furniture, bedding, and decorative accessories, further solidifies Turner’s Furniture’s standing as a leader in the industry.