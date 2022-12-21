//CBC welcomes new Financial Advisor

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Commercial Banking Company President and CEO welcomes Greg Reid as the new Infinex Financial Advisor.

Release:

The Investment Centre at CBC Bank is proud to welcome Greg Reid as its newest Infinex Financial Advisor, as announced by President and CEO J. Ryan Warren of Commercial Banking Company.

With 17 years in the field of financial services, Reid, a certified Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS®), brings a lengthy career of experience to The Investment Centre. Prior to CBC, he spent the entirety of his financial service career with Edward Jones, where he specialized in helping customers build, keep, and transfer wealth. He also spent 10 years as a community leader in the field as a member of the Region Leadership Team, the last three of which he served as a Key Leader.

“Having Greg join the team at The Investment Centre presents an exciting opportunity for CBC Bank. The relationships that he has worked to establish through the years will fit in perfectly with the vision that we have for the future of The Investment Centre,” stated Warren.

Born and raised in South Africa, Reid attended the University of Arkansas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management. In addition to his academic achievements, Reid also made his presence known as a stellar student-athlete, earning honors in both his junior and senior seasons as a two-time All-American golfer with the Razorbacks.

“I am excited about joining the team and The Investment Centre, and I look forward to growing existing relationships as well as building new ones,” said Reid. “I have been thoroughly impressed with the community feel of this organization, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Reid has lived in the Valdosta area for nearly 16 years after living in Waycross for two years. He has been married to his wife Holly for 22 years, and their son Jake is a freshman at Valdosta State University.

Investment and insurance products and services are offered through INFINEX INVESTMENTS, INC. Member FINRA/SIPC. The Investment Centre at CBC Bank is a trade name of the bank. Infinex and the bank are not affiliated. Products and services made available through Infinex are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency of the United States and are not deposits or obligations of nor guaranteed or insured by any bank or bank affiliate. These products are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of value.