//Valdosta native joins Turner Center

Elke Schultz has joined the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts as its Events and Member Relations Administrator, effective May 2, 2022.

In her new role, Schultz will orchestrate Center events such as Music in the Art Park and other concerts, ARToberfest and other community events, Venue Rentals, and other special events. Under the direction of the Executive Director, Schultz will be responsible for engaging and communicating with the Center’s growing membership base, and working with other staff members to build positive and lasting relationships that grow the Center’s mission.

“As our new Events and Member Relations Administrator, Elke has the professional skills and enthusiasm for the arts that our patrons, donors, members and staff will appreciate,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “We welcome her to our team and look forward to some exciting projects in the near future that will draw attention to the positive impact that the arts have on the overall economic, cultural, and quality of life aspects of our community.”

Schultz is a Valdosta native and proud VSU graduate. She earned her master’s degree from James Madison University in 2011. She discovered a love for communications from her experience in a variety of roles such as market research, digital marketing, and events coordination. With more than ten years of communications experience, Schultz is passionate about her community and about serving in a purpose-driven organization. She is eager to learn and grow in her role of events coordination and member relations at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Schultz may be reached at eschultz@turnercenter.org or at 229-247-2487.