//Thomasville company donates supplement to local elephants

Share with friends

Photo: Asian elephants Bo and Tarra, along with their friend Mala the dog, enjoy life at Elephant Refuge North America in Attapulgus, Georgia.

ATTAPULGUS – Two elephants at the Elephant Refuge North America are benefiting from a Thomasville, GA company.

Release:

The two elephants who call South Georgia home are enjoying the benefits of a powerful health supplement thanks to The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville. The company donates 20 pounds of locally grown organic turmeric monthly to benefit the elephants living at Elephant Refuge North America (ERNA) in Attaplugus.

Georgia Gold organic turmeric is grown by The American Turmeric Company of Thomasville, Georgia. (www.americanturmeric.com)

Bo and Tarra, both Asian elephants, retired to ERNA during the past year. Because of their massive size and need to remain constantly active, elephants in captivity often develop osteoarthritis and suffer from rheumatoid arthritis which cause pain and inflammation. Turmeric is known to relieve these symptoms and provide a variety of other health benefits.

“When we learned that Elephant Refuge North America was being established near our turmeric farm in South Georgia, we were ecstatic,” said Diane Taylor, president and founder of The American Turmeric Company. “We spoke with Carol Buckley, the founder of ERNA, and learned that elephants need turmeric to boost immunity and relieve pain and inflammation, especially in their feet. After meeting Carol and feeling her passion for these incredible animals, we knew we had to help. Being a small part of their mission means a lot to us.”

Carol Buckley, founder and CEO of Elephant Aid International, the non-profit organization that runs ERNA, said “What a blessing to have this premium grade organic turmeric grown right here in South Georgia. The health benefits of turmeric are unmatched as elephants respond most favorably to natural remedies. We are sincerely grateful to Diane and Ed at American Turmeric Company for your generous support.”

The American Turmeric Company is a family-owned farm using sustainable practices to grow the healing herb, turmeric, in the rich Georgia soil. They employ an oil infusion technology, developed by the company, to ensure that the many medicinal compounds attached to the oils in turmeric are not lost with heating. Their plant-based, patent pending, fermentation system keeps the turmeric fresh for months and increases the absorption of turmeric’s powerful compounds.

About Elephant Aid International

Elephant Aid International (EAI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working to end the worldwide suffering of captive elephants by creating innovative approaches to their care and management. EAI gives hands-on assistance to improve elephant welfare; teaches humane methods of training and handling; raises public awareness of the lives and needs of elephants; and models new standards of care at its Elephant Refuge North America (ERNA), where elephants can retire, recover, and thrive.

World-renowned elephant expert Carol Buckley founded Elephant Aid International in November 2009. EAI then started a new chapter in the care of captive elephants with its establishment of Elephant Refuge North America (ERNA) in South Georgia. ERNA is built on the latest scientific advances and its experience working with people and captive held elephants in Asia to create a new model for care in captivity.