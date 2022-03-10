//Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce to host business start-up session

Share with friends

Release:

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the City of Valdosta in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, will host a one-day small business start-up session as part of the Seeds Business University. It is designed specifically for anyone interested in turning their business idea into a reality.

The workshop will be held in the Valdosta City Hall Annex Multi-Purpose Room, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for pre-registered individuals.

“We are excited to offer this workshop in 2022. It’s funded through the assistance of the Community Development Block Grant and the SEEDS for Success program with the Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce,” said Anitra Riley, Neighborhood Development/Community Protection Manager. “If you are looking to start a business, this is an incredible, free resource full of information, and can help the creation of small businesses in our community that will exist for years to come.”

During the workshop, participants will learn how to write a business plan, how to register your business and protect your brand web and market on a budget, and financing and budgeting techniques.